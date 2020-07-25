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Epsom Salt Benefits
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80 views • July 25, 2020
Are you ready to relax and detox your body at the same time?
Epsom Salt is a potent mineral compound comprised of magnesium and sulfate. Due to the beneficial qualities associated with magnesium and sulfate, Epsom salt is used as a natural remedy to support many health issues including inflammation, constipation, and strain from exercise.
In this series, Dr. Group is responding to your questions regarding the benefits of Epsom Salt!
Read about “Epsom Salt: 10 Benefits for the Bath and Other Uses" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/242
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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#epsomsalt
#NaturalHealing
#detox
#organic
____________
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Epsom Salt is a potent mineral compound comprised of magnesium and sulfate. Due to the beneficial qualities associated with magnesium and sulfate, Epsom salt is used as a natural remedy to support many health issues including inflammation, constipation, and strain from exercise.
In this series, Dr. Group is responding to your questions regarding the benefits of Epsom Salt!
Read about “Epsom Salt: 10 Benefits for the Bath and Other Uses" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/242
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
-----
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#epsomsalt
#NaturalHealing
#detox
#organic
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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