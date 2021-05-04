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0503-2021-Why Is Thiamine An Important Energy In Stress and Depression Relief?
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16 views • May 04, 2021
0503-2021-Why Is Thiamine An Important Energy In Stress and Depression Relief?
Lynn Schmaltz discusses some of the energies that are in Never Ending Plasma Energy Stress and Depression Relief and how beri beri mimics ‘the virus’ in the news. Lynn also discusses information that can be found at the following websites:
https://thehighwire.com/videos/they-dont-want-to-see-people-like-us/
https://youtu.be/Bcu6W-YHoAk How Do Dr. Paul and Lynn Schmaltz Use Intention with Plasma Energy?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/ Doctor not accepting vaxxed patients
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=171367 Clif High: Pivot [Point] (Video) Temporal markers starting to manifest big time.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.plasmaenergysolution.com AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
Lynn Schmaltz discusses some of the energies that are in Never Ending Plasma Energy Stress and Depression Relief and how beri beri mimics ‘the virus’ in the news. Lynn also discusses information that can be found at the following websites:
https://thehighwire.com/videos/they-dont-want-to-see-people-like-us/
https://youtu.be/Bcu6W-YHoAk How Do Dr. Paul and Lynn Schmaltz Use Intention with Plasma Energy?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/ Doctor not accepting vaxxed patients
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=171367 Clif High: Pivot [Point] (Video) Temporal markers starting to manifest big time.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.plasmaenergysolution.com AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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