The Time Of Our Lives by Forever's End (LYRICS BELOW!! 10-1-2025 Rehearsals Sneak Peek! NEW SONG!)

The Time Of Our Lives by Forever's End (2025 Rehearsals Sneak Peek!)
Markus Daimeion I on Lead Vocals & Bass Guitars
Angry Bob Brady on Drums
Johnny 5 Grubert on Guitars & Backing Vocals
The Time Of Our Lives
by Forever's End
Another Sun Melts Away
So it goes another day
Just You, the Wind & the Waves... The Only Sounds
YEAH! You were having the time, the time of your life!
Through the City We Ride
All the Lights Streaking By
A subtle shift of your eyes
I swear I could have died... in Paradise
YEAH! Welcome to the Time... The Time of my life!
YEAH! This is The Time... The Time Of Our Lives!
Colors all around & behind
Feel your temperature rise
With Nothing Between You & I
OH YEAH! WELCOME TO THE TIME!
THE TIME OF OUR LIVES!
WELCOME TO THE TIME!
THE TIME OF OUR LIVES!
WELCOME TO THE TIME!
THE TIME OF OUR LIVES!
OH! THE TIME OF OUR LIVES!
Now we say Goodbye
I'll see you on the flip side
Ain't it funny how time flies... when we're having fun
YEAH! WELCOME TO THE TIME!
THE TIME OF OUR LIVES!
THANKS FOR LISTENING!