The Time Of Our Lives by Forever's End (LYRICS BELOW!! 10-1-2025 Rehearsals Sneak Peek! NEW SONG!)

The Time Of Our Lives by Forever's End (2025 Rehearsals Sneak Peek!)



Markus Daimeion I on Lead Vocals & Bass Guitars

Angry Bob Brady on Drums

Johnny 5 Grubert on Guitars & Backing Vocals



The Time Of Our Lives

by Forever's End



Another Sun Melts Away

So it goes another day

Just You, the Wind & the Waves... The Only Sounds

YEAH! You were having the time, the time of your life!



Through the City We Ride

All the Lights Streaking By

A subtle shift of your eyes

I swear I could have died... in Paradise

YEAH! Welcome to the Time... The Time of my life!

YEAH! This is The Time... The Time Of Our Lives!



Colors all around & behind

Feel your temperature rise

With Nothing Between You & I

OH YEAH! WELCOME TO THE TIME!

THE TIME OF OUR LIVES!

WELCOME TO THE TIME!

THE TIME OF OUR LIVES!

WELCOME TO THE TIME!

THE TIME OF OUR LIVES!

OH! THE TIME OF OUR LIVES!



Now we say Goodbye

I'll see you on the flip side

Ain't it funny how time flies... when we're having fun

YEAH! WELCOME TO THE TIME!

THE TIME OF OUR LIVES!





