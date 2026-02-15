“Judge Jeanine”, Maa-Mah Guthrie, Incompetent Cop-ettes, Jesuit Tube, Gary Wayne, Christian Controlled Op

CTB 2026-02-13 #587

Cirucci Team Brief #587, 13 February 2026

Topic list:

* SPECIAL REPORT from the All-Seeing Eye of CBS: “Judge Jeanine” is a litigious CATHOLIC twat!

* Trump’s gun-grabbers vs. open-carry Feds at “protests”.

* Don Lemon and Savannah Guthrie are MAKING “news”.

* More incompetent cop-ettes.

* The JESUIT Baphomet agenda.

* The secret to the success of the “Zoomer Historian”.

* What is “democracy”? What is the role of government?

* Gary Wayne interviewed by Taylor Welch on “Freemasonry”.

* The FRAUDS of “Christian alternative media”.

* Charles Haddon Spurgeon.

* Yet another false flag in Canada.

* Kamikaze Takaichi

* Judge-ette lets cop drug-runners off the hook.

