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Interview to Dr Neruda - A Message for Humanity 11/12
Nikos Hadjopulos
Nikos Hadjopulos
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50 views • August 01, 2021
The text of the interview can be found here :
https://wingmakers.com/writings/nerudainterviews/fifthinterview/

“The Sovereign Integral process is focused on you —the individual—

directing your own Self —Life Essence— to express itself in Oneness

and Equality. That’s it. If you do this, then you are releasing the

hold of the programming. For some this can be done quickly, and for

others it might require more diligent practice.”

"El proceso Integral Soberano se centra en uno mismo —el individuo—

en dirigir su propio Ser —la Esencia de la Vida— para expresarse en

la Unidad y la Igualdad. Eso es todo. Si tú haces esto, entonces tú

te estás liberando de las garras de la programación. Para algunos

esto se puede hacer rápidamente, y para otros puede requerir una

práctica más diligente".

"Le processus Souverain Intégral est concentré sur vous —l’individu

— dirigeant votre propre Soi —l’Essence de Vie— à s’exprimer dans

l’Unité et l’Égalité. C’est tout. Si vous faites cela, vous vous

libérez de l’emprise de la programmation. Pour certains, cela peut

être fait rapidement, et pour d’autres, il peut exiger la pratique la

plus diligente."

"Il processo Sovrano Integrale è focalizzato su di sé —l’individuo—

che indirizza il suo stesso Sé —l’Essenza Vitale— a esprimersi

nell’Unità ed Eguaglianza. Tutto qui. Se lo fate, allora state

uscendo dalla presa del programma. Qualcuno riesce a farlo

velocemente, e altri hanno bisogno di una pratica più costante."

"O processo do Soberano Integral está concentrado em você —o

indivíduo— conduzindo seu próprio Eu —a Essência da Vida— a se

manifestar na Igualdade e Unidade. É isso. Se você fizer isto, estará

se libertando do programa. Para alguns isto pode ser feito

rapidamente, e para outros é necessário uma prática mais diligente."

http://WingMakers.com
http://lyricus.org
http://eventtemples.com
http://sovereignintegral.org
http://spiritstate.com
Keywords
illusionself-realizationwingmakersdr nerudathe sovereign integralthe grand portalthe atlanteansreality matrixthe hologram of deceptionthe six heart virtuesawakening as infinite beingsthe human instrument
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