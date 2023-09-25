Incredible story of PROTOCOLS for VACCINE injured and SHEDDING with Miracle Results! Please Share!

THEROOTBRANDS.COM/NOWISTHETIME
Meri interviews Jill and Shanna Who are part of the DETOX GIRLS dream team with their amazing journey of both their daughters being VACCINE injured and the MIRACLE of healing through PROTOCOLS which GOD has implemented. They will also talk about PROTOCOLS if you have taken the JAB and this has affected your FAMILY. This is a MUST WATCH interview to share with as many people as POSSIBLE.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.