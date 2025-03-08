BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Seeds of Hatred
ChaosMedia
ChaosMedia
20 views • 1 month ago

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-refugee-pleads-guilty-and-admits-supporting-isis


https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/united-states-arrests-isis-k-attack-planner-role-killing-us-military-service-members-abbey


https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/wanted_terrorists


https://thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx


https://www.dni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/assessments/ODNI-Unclassified-Assessment-Regarding-the-Regional-and-Global-Terrorism-of-the-Islamic-Republic-of-Iran-202411.pdf

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/reports-publications/reports-publications-2022/3638-isis-core-rebuilding-poised-to-grow-globally-through-2021

I am disappointed with this site.


this webside dont make sense, censorship my vid against global terrorism and the reasons - vid´s about deaths russians and ukrains are ok, or how they are blown away - the language are in common, with different accent, russians and ukrains understand each other. deaths from terrorist, you don't see any severed limbs just short clips of injured people being carried away, are censored on my channel. but nobody want build censorship... americans are funny people = comedians who censorship vids against terror. i want upload only two vids, before the net this vids, forever forget.

but israel has been warning for decades, yet you prefer to upload and release anti-israel videos.

terrorismpropagandaantisemitismindoctrinationhatredpalestinachildsoldier
