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Jim and Diane Present - DITCH THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA, Nov 8, 2020
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52 views • November 08, 2020
The mainstream media proliferates LIES so CUT THEM OFF. Ditch them. There are other worthy news reporting stations (given in video) PLUTO provides - THE FIRST TV and NEWSMAX. INSTEAD of FOX. They are already betraying their views AND PUNDITS. So for your peace of mind - BAIL ON THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA!!!
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