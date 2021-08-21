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NWO: pope Francis, climate change & the mark of the beast (2)
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183 views • August 21, 2021
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Credits to pastor Craig. His channel is DCMedia on YouTube and SSRMedia on UGETube.
Following Sabbath worship services held on Sabbath, August 21, 2021, pastor Craig and I spoke about the lies of satan, who is the prince of the power of the air in Ephesians 2:2. He is using his human agents at the Vatican and the media to propagate his lies and deception.
The pope, who leads the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, is using climate change as a segway to eventually enforce his mark, hence, the mark of the beast. Pope Francis, the man of sin in the Vatican, which receives its power from satan in Revelation 13:2, has been pushing his gospel of climate change since he became pope on March 13, 2013.
The United Nations, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, major corporations, banks, Hollywood, governments and the biggest indoctrination institutions in the world including public schools, colleges and universities are regurgitating what the pope is saying because the world wonders after the beast, the Vatican (Revelation 13:3).
The pope is using climate change to unite the world together so he can become the world's leader with the purpose of enforcing his mark, hence, the mark of the beast...the beast or kingdom being the Vatican.
He wants to be seen as god who can provide solutions to the world’s problems and his proposed solution will be about giving the earth and the environment a green sabbath or day of rest.
The pope is using the current pandemic to “give the environment a vital "rest"” according to an article by ABC News: https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/pope-pandemic-give-environment-vital-rest-72743967
Please pay attention to what the pope mentions according to the ABC News article. Francis says the pandemic has shown how the Earth can recover “if we allow it to rest” and must spur people to adopt simpler lifestyles to help the planet. The pope is trying to link the pandemic to his climate change agenda and concludes that the world should “give the environment a vital “rest”.
What rest is the pope referring to? The man of sin in the Vatican wants to enforce his day of rest for all of humanity. The pope and his supporters including UNIEuropa want a work-free SUNday. The pope wants his papal day of rest, SUNday, to be enforced worldwide by linking climate change to the pandemic and is requesting that we provide the environment a day of rest, his papal day of rest of SUNday.
Why Sunday? The Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says, the following about SUNday, “Sunday is our MARK of authority...the church is above the Bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact” – Catholic Record, London, Ontario, September 1, 1923.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig. His channel is DCMedia on YouTube and SSRMedia on UGETube.
Following Sabbath worship services held on Sabbath, August 21, 2021, pastor Craig and I spoke about the lies of satan, who is the prince of the power of the air in Ephesians 2:2. He is using his human agents at the Vatican and the media to propagate his lies and deception.
The pope, who leads the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, is using climate change as a segway to eventually enforce his mark, hence, the mark of the beast. Pope Francis, the man of sin in the Vatican, which receives its power from satan in Revelation 13:2, has been pushing his gospel of climate change since he became pope on March 13, 2013.
The United Nations, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, major corporations, banks, Hollywood, governments and the biggest indoctrination institutions in the world including public schools, colleges and universities are regurgitating what the pope is saying because the world wonders after the beast, the Vatican (Revelation 13:3).
The pope is using climate change to unite the world together so he can become the world's leader with the purpose of enforcing his mark, hence, the mark of the beast...the beast or kingdom being the Vatican.
He wants to be seen as god who can provide solutions to the world’s problems and his proposed solution will be about giving the earth and the environment a green sabbath or day of rest.
The pope is using the current pandemic to “give the environment a vital "rest"” according to an article by ABC News: https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/pope-pandemic-give-environment-vital-rest-72743967
Please pay attention to what the pope mentions according to the ABC News article. Francis says the pandemic has shown how the Earth can recover “if we allow it to rest” and must spur people to adopt simpler lifestyles to help the planet. The pope is trying to link the pandemic to his climate change agenda and concludes that the world should “give the environment a vital “rest”.
What rest is the pope referring to? The man of sin in the Vatican wants to enforce his day of rest for all of humanity. The pope and his supporters including UNIEuropa want a work-free SUNday. The pope wants his papal day of rest, SUNday, to be enforced worldwide by linking climate change to the pandemic and is requesting that we provide the environment a day of rest, his papal day of rest of SUNday.
Why Sunday? The Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says, the following about SUNday, “Sunday is our MARK of authority...the church is above the Bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact” – Catholic Record, London, Ontario, September 1, 1923.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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