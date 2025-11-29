Trump And Palantir Are Building The Beast System With The Tech Titans-NTEB-NOV 29 2025

Before the Antichrist takes his throne, the system must already be in place. Revelation shows us a world where no man can buy or sell without the right app, where every movement is monitored, and where allegiance to a global leader is digitally enforced with an human implantable device.



“And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” Revelation 13:17 (KJB)



On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Trump, for his part, has long embraced the merging of technology with national security — what the Department of War calls “decision dominance”. Palantir became a central pillar of that doctrine. And now, with the company CEO Alex Karp openly describing itself as “the operating system of the modern world”, the prophetic implications become almost unavoidable. A world where one platform processes nearly all government, military, financial, and personal data is a world perfectly prepared for the Antichrist. Surveillance is sold as safety, Data centralization is sold as efficiency, Global tracking is sold as security. And political figures, whether Trump or anyone else, frame these tools as necessary to protect the nation, for the ‘national good’. Yet every tool built today becomes a weapon in the hands of the Man of Sin tomorrow. This is the danger many Christians miss: The Beast System will be built by people who never imagine they are building it, and you are watching it being built right now whether you believe it or not, whether you can see it or not