Help Others Be a Sun WHORE (or Sun Pimp) = PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL Income WHILE YOU SLEEP for Yourself
Short video going over why most people are undersestimating the powerful health-promoting effects of seeing every sunrise & getting more natural sunlight. Also covered are some ways to weather extreme weather events such as tornadoes & extended power outages along w/ a unique & creative way to save on the heating part of your energy bills.

STOP trading precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975

2 Unique Ways to $ave on Your Heating Bill$:

1. To stay SUPER-WARM & use LESS THAN 50 watts (at 95F) w/ the amethyst crystal Biomat FDA-registered medical device, visit

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng


View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra

[email protected]

303.915.7707


To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Pros, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred U


2. Wear the warmest outerwear in the universe by

https://tinyurl.com/ShopOROS


Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- an online marketplace for green, high-performing buildings & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – WATCH

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp


Watch videos at

https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid

OR

https://youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid


To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to 2 YRS worth of drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey


To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada


To view a list of over 35 products & services to help you be more energy independent & self-reliant, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGmenu

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGofferings


For a copy of my e-Guide, "88 Ways to Lower Your Gas, Electric, & Water Bills," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/88waysToSaveEnergy

https://tinyurl.com/LowerYourUtilityBills

https://tinyurl.com/SayGoodByeToYourUtilityBills


If no timely response, contact my COO,

[email protected]

m: 334.530.9045

If you own a non-residential building, fill-out https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation

& learn how to be more "green" & having more CA$H-flow at:

https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu


$$$ To become a 1HOG Consultant for just a 1-time $99 registration fee, leave a VM at 786.441.2727 w/ 3 to 5 dates & times for an interview


To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition


To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies


To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns

sunlightstructured waterbiohackingearthingdr jack krusecircadian biologyquantum biology
