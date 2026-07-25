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First-Ever Winged Bean Harvest in Kamakura! + Cucumber Trellis Build & Melon Planting
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, July 25th! I built a support structure for my newly-planted cucumbers and cover them with netting. The kids from next door stopped by and we shared gifts and they enjoyed playing with Haru-chan. I moved new melon and cucumber starts outdoors and got them planted. And I harvested my first-ever winged beans! The summer heat and humidity is on full-blast now, but the  garden doesn’t’ seem to mind it at all!


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
urbangardengardenlifehomegrownveggieswingedbeansfirstharvestkamakuragardenjapanesegardencucumbertrellismelonplantingsummergardengardenupdatejapangardeninghomegardenjapanwingedbeanharvestcucumbernettingsummer gardening
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:42Season’s First Okra Harvest

01:27Building A Trellis For New Cucumber Plants

04:27Attaching Cross Bars to Trellis

07:47Covering Cucumbers With Netting

13:24Neighbor Kids Come to Visit Haru-chan

14:44Preparing for Last Mini Tomato Harvest

16:34Planting New Melon & Cucumber Starts Outside

20:32Moving New Starts Into Outdoor Grow Tent

22:37One Goya Bitter Melon Didn’t Make It

24:52Harvesting More Eggplant

26:10Harvesting First-Ever Winged Beans!

26:31The Beauty of Kamakura

26:43Mt. Fuji

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy