First-Ever Winged Bean Harvest in Kamakura! + Cucumber Trellis Build & Melon Planting

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, July 25th! I built a support structure for my newly-planted cucumbers and cover them with netting. The kids from next door stopped by and we shared gifts and they enjoyed playing with Haru-chan. I moved new melon and cucumber starts outdoors and got them planted. And I harvested my first-ever winged beans! The summer heat and humidity is on full-blast now, but the garden doesn’t’ seem to mind it at all!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:42Season’s First Okra Harvest
01:27Building A Trellis For New Cucumber Plants
04:27Attaching Cross Bars to Trellis
07:47Covering Cucumbers With Netting
13:24Neighbor Kids Come to Visit Haru-chan
14:44Preparing for Last Mini Tomato Harvest
16:34Planting New Melon & Cucumber Starts Outside
20:32Moving New Starts Into Outdoor Grow Tent
22:37One Goya Bitter Melon Didn’t Make It
24:52Harvesting More Eggplant
26:10Harvesting First-Ever Winged Beans!
26:31The Beauty of Kamakura
26:43Mt. Fuji