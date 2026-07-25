First-Ever Winged Bean Harvest in Kamakura! + Cucumber Trellis Build & Melon Planting

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, July 25th! I built a support structure for my newly-planted cucumbers and cover them with netting. The kids from next door stopped by and we shared gifts and they enjoyed playing with Haru-chan. I moved new melon and cucumber starts outdoors and got them planted. And I harvested my first-ever winged beans! The summer heat and humidity is on full-blast now, but the garden doesn’t’ seem to mind it at all!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll