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Kevin J Johnston Volunteers To Feed Natives In Downtown Calgary
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21 views • March 12, 2021
Kevin J Johnston Volunteers To Feed Natives In Downtown Calgary
While politicians, the left-wing media and Marilyn North Peigan are slandering Christinas and lying to the public, Kevin J. Johnston is downtown Calgary feeding homeless people and Natives who could use a hand. Kevin J. Johnston is CALGARY MAYOR ELECT!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
While politicians, the left-wing media and Marilyn North Peigan are slandering Christinas and lying to the public, Kevin J. Johnston is downtown Calgary feeding homeless people and Natives who could use a hand. Kevin J. Johnston is CALGARY MAYOR ELECT!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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