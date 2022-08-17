WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 21MAR22 - Plane Crashes off Runway

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATIONhttps://youtu.be/gYs34HfHzHE
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #162
Links to sources:
Plane Crashes Off Runway - https://twitter.com/ie_mumbai/status/...
Flying Low - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CO1V4...
Airshow Rehearsal - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSyHI...
Landing On Grass - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dvf_B...
Slowing Down Fast - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAcix...
Turning Before Landing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzRGs...
Jets Passing By - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Bounce - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqgAR...
Staircase - https://twitter.com/AircraftYTube/sta...
Stall Turn - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet
Twitter » https://twitter.com/officiallucaas