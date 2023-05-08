scabelum.com

A las 20:30 entrevistaremos a Susana Oviedo, es actriz, cantante, dramaturga, documentalista. Maestra y trabajadora social. Nacida en Argentina y residente en España. Militó en el Partido Comunista de España. Es portavoz de la Plataforma Global Contra las Guerras-Internacional, nos trae su trailer "por amor a Siria"(27 de abril 2023)
