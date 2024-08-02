BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HAIL HOLY QUEEN MOTHER OF MERCY
SALVATORIO
SALVATORIO
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 9 months ago

HAIL HOLY QUEEN MOTHER OF MERCY


Hail holy queen mother of mercy

Our life our sweetness and our hope

To thee we com sinful and sorrowful

To stand before thy throne


Ave Maria gratia plena

To thee we send up our sighs

In this valley of tears weeping and mourning 

To thee do we cry


Oh holy Mother of God pray for us

Show us heaven's light

That we may be made worthy

Of the promises of Christ


Remember most gracious Virgin Mary

That never was it known

That anyone who fled to thy protection

Was left unaided and alone


Oh most gracious advocate 

Thine eyes of mercy turn to us

And after this our exile

Show unto us thy Son Jesus


Lyrics adapted from Hail Holy Queen 

and Memorare prayers

Music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024


Keywords
ave mariamemorarehail holy queen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy