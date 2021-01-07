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What is Marijuana? Share this information with your friends. Drug education saves lives.
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120 views • January 07, 2021
THE HARMFUL EFFECTS OF MARIJUANA
The immediate effects of taking marijuana include rapid heart beat, disorientation, lack of physical coordination, often followed
by depression or sleepiness.
Some users suffer panic attacks or anxiety.
But the problem does not end there.
According to scientific studies, the active ingredient in cannabis, THC, remains in the body for weeks or even months.
Marijuana smoke contains 50% to 70% more cancer-causing substances than tobacco smoke.
One major research study reported that a single cannabis joint could
cause as much damage to the lungs as up to five regular cigarettes smoked one after another.
Long-time joint smokers often suffer from bronchitis, an inflammation of the respiratory tract.
The drug can affect more than your physical health.
Studies in Australia in 2008 linked years of heavy marijuana use to brain abnormalities.
This is backed up by earlier research on the long-term effects of marijuana, which indicate changes in the brain similar to those caused by long-term abuse of other major drugs.
And a number of studies have shown a connection between continued marijuana use and psychosis.
Marijuana can change the structure of sperm cells, deforming them.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/FURL/data/www.drugfreeworld.org/files/truth-about-marijuana-booklet-en.pdf
Plants, like animals, have traits that protect them in the wild. Plants can have colors or patterns that camouflage them from predators, or they can contain poisons or toxins that, when eaten, make animals sick or alter their mental capacity, putting them at risk in the wild. THC is the protective mechanism of the marijuana plant.
Intoxication literally means “to poison by taking a toxic substance into your body.” Any substance that intoxicates causes changes in the body and the mind. It can create addiction or dependence, causing a person to want to take that drug even if it harms him or her.
You may have heard someone say that because marijuana is a plant, it’s “natural” and so it’s harmless. But it’s not. Hemlock, a poisonous plant, is also “natural,” but it can kill.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/marijuana.html
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1
The immediate effects of taking marijuana include rapid heart beat, disorientation, lack of physical coordination, often followed
by depression or sleepiness.
Some users suffer panic attacks or anxiety.
But the problem does not end there.
According to scientific studies, the active ingredient in cannabis, THC, remains in the body for weeks or even months.
Marijuana smoke contains 50% to 70% more cancer-causing substances than tobacco smoke.
One major research study reported that a single cannabis joint could
cause as much damage to the lungs as up to five regular cigarettes smoked one after another.
Long-time joint smokers often suffer from bronchitis, an inflammation of the respiratory tract.
The drug can affect more than your physical health.
Studies in Australia in 2008 linked years of heavy marijuana use to brain abnormalities.
This is backed up by earlier research on the long-term effects of marijuana, which indicate changes in the brain similar to those caused by long-term abuse of other major drugs.
And a number of studies have shown a connection between continued marijuana use and psychosis.
Marijuana can change the structure of sperm cells, deforming them.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/FURL/data/www.drugfreeworld.org/files/truth-about-marijuana-booklet-en.pdf
Plants, like animals, have traits that protect them in the wild. Plants can have colors or patterns that camouflage them from predators, or they can contain poisons or toxins that, when eaten, make animals sick or alter their mental capacity, putting them at risk in the wild. THC is the protective mechanism of the marijuana plant.
Intoxication literally means “to poison by taking a toxic substance into your body.” Any substance that intoxicates causes changes in the body and the mind. It can create addiction or dependence, causing a person to want to take that drug even if it harms him or her.
You may have heard someone say that because marijuana is a plant, it’s “natural” and so it’s harmless. But it’s not. Hemlock, a poisonous plant, is also “natural,” but it can kill.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/marijuana.html
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1
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