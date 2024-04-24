Create New Account
Al-Shifa Hospital left in destruction on 200th day of Gaza war
Published Wednesday

Doctors from al-Shifa Hospital speak on the extent of destruction on the 200th day of the Gaza war. Dr Marwan Abu Saada, head of the rehabilitation medical committee, highlighted that before the war, al-Shifa Hospital accommodated 750 beds, 32 intensive care units, and 26 operating rooms, serving approximately 250,000 people in Gaza.

gazadestroyedisraeli war crimesal-shifa hospital

