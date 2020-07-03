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Plans for the destruction of capitalism will be revealed January 2021! Are you prepared for it?
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44 views • July 03, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about the "new wave" of the coronavirus, Fauci's dire warnings, the effects on the economy, how even though we are seeing government help, for small business to unemployment, many are struggling and will continue to struggle even more when this next pandemic hits.
Always Ready!
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Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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