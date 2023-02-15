Family Not Returning To Home Or Business In The Direct Path Of The Ohio Train Derailment

🚨FRAUD ALERT🚨



"After receiving multiple messages from Residents from East Palestine, Ohio complaining Red Cross pulled their Volunteers out leaving everyone to fend for themselves, I called the Northern Ohio Center at 216-431-3010 to verify.



Red Cross indeed pulled out after the evacuation was lifted and they are providing ZERO assistance to the Residents in the worst disaster in our Nation's History.



American Red Cross pulled all Resources and Volunteers from the "infected area" with no immediate plans to return.



Now we know why the Red Cross left.



What is the story with FEMA?



https://www.fema.gov/



👆 Call yourself and see.



I encourage everyone in the "infected area" too dangerous for Red Cross Volunteers to get themselves and their loved ones as far away as possible as fast as YESTERDAY.



Praying for our Nation that plays Meme Wars while it is attacked from without and within simultaneously." Lewis Arthur



