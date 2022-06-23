Revolution, Guns, Dollar & Food 06/23/2022

Today we look at how gun control background checks will expand. We also take a look at the shocking discovery that the IRS has spend $725 000 on ammunition this year alone. Why? Do they know something we don't? Matt Gaetz said "With one hand, the Biden regime is doing everything they can to suppress access to ammunition for regular Americans, while with the other hand, they are scooping up all the ammo they can possibly find.





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