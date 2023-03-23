HAVING GOVERNMENT DOES NOT MAKE YOU "GOVERNABLE"

Do a double check here guys. Having a gov as it's described in our constitution is just a front to represent the aggrigated will of the United States of America. Something has to interface with the world and speak as one and streamline different processes we all use as a successful country. That's a FAR CRY from the bastardized version of what WE HAVE ALLOWED government to become. It's not that people and sovieties don't do better with structure so I wish I'd stop seeing folks act like this doesn't or never worked. Yes it did. Bad men got ahold of good processes, we did nothing and they bent them and changed them into something that no longer works. No government isn't the answer. Restoration of our government.. the one made by the people, for the people to be our tools of world process as well as domestic processes in my opinion, is what needs to be restored. No reason to have people telling anyone what they have to do here... But that's not what our unique "government" es ever meant to do folks. ITS NOT TYRANNY UNTIL WE THE PEOPLE RESIST. Hit meeeee! [email protected]