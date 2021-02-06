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Worldwide Protests on February 6, 2021
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31 views • February 17, 2021
Better late than never! I forgot that I had this in que. The people speak. The protests were about a variety of things, against the vax passport, farmers in India, take over of the government in Myanmar, 2nd lockdowns, quiet protest ignoring the law at the beach on a nice day and restaurant openings (illegal), student not voting for president at a university. The farmers and Myanmar protests have been ongoing, otherwise not many (if any) since the 6th. (This posting is for the 16th)
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