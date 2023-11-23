Liberty Radio New Music Potluck 19

New music for old earholes! New Music Potluck -- lovingly prepared by GTW Liberty Radio. Come and get you some!





The Liberty Radio Boutique has never-before-available designs!! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. get you some!! https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/





Follow GTW Liberty Radio on Twitter! https://twitter.com/GTWlibertyradio

And join the Telegram channel - the only place to get YOUR audio-only Liberty Radio replays! https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio





Our Partners:

Grand Theft World digital time capsule - Join the community! https://grandtheftworld.com/

Get Autonomy and level up your life: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/wv3QX9Sh

Autonomy Agora Marketplace https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/

Freedom United Revolt - fashions for freedom https://freedomunitedrevolt.com/

Media Monarchy with James Evan Pilato https://mediamonarchy.com/

The Last American Vagabond https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/

Rebunked News https://rebunked.news/

Burn Babylon Burn/the Doom Kitchen https://www.youtube.com/@3xburn

Wiscannabis Farms - for all your bomb-ass cream needs! https://www.wiscannabis.com/





GTW Liberty Radio media warehouse https://odysee.com/@ManufacturingReality:2





Notes:

Tartarian(ft. Styles P) - Cedric Bogan https://youtu.be/P0SgKQE43X8?si=bXEuGQvNEJe4u5Lj

Eden - Ren https://youtu.be/NdSLsRKnafI?si=O45D4rAS992xKHpX

Christmas Peace - Joe Normal https://youtu.be/VKzYRDkeE84?si=uTqm9KBBHNP6iNof

Stop Watching Porn - Bryson Gray & Tyson James https://youtu.be/IzKu_8--odk?si=f-9XMoxHdCNDpajG

Koresh Babylon - Vinnie Paz https://youtu.be/6_4lxju8sTg?si=0CQEaQJ0k8FEtzva

Chris Webby - Pray for My Soul https://youtu.be/P0SgKQE43X8?si=U9GNBsCnmCPWEf7k

Portlaoise Jail & Red Haired Mary - Lionheart Luke https://youtu.be/Dgz9XU8_LE4?si=Vk0AeZaOHZDj2Jq2