BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Costly End To 2025: Ukraine Retreats And Reforms After Year Of Strategic Losses
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1345 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 1 day ago

A Costly End To 2025: Ukraine Retreats And Reforms After Year Of Strategic Losses

On December 30, Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced a reform of the territorial defense brigades. The reform includes reducing the number of territorial defense battalions within each brigade, creating a significantly strengthened unmanned component consisting of two unmanned systems battalions.

Syrsky stated that the restructuring aims to enhance the capabilities of the territorial defense units. He acknowledged that using territorial defense formations for offensive operations is inappropriate and stressed that the reform aims to strengthen their defensive role.

Meanwhile, despite the New Year holidays, fighting remained intense on the fronts of the Ukrainian conflict.

As of January 1, Russian forces were advancing east and west of Volchansk. There is fierce fighting in the forest to the west of the city. The Ukrainian army still controls Grafskoye and Volchanskie Khutory. Clashes continue.

According to reports from January 2, Ukrainian troops’ attempt to advance on the northern section of the front near Kupyansk was thwarted. In the village of Kolodeznoe, Russian intelligence discovered a group of attackers preparing to assault Dvurechanskoye.

The settlement was hit by a combined strike of multiple launch rocket systems and artillery. Aviation was also actively involved, carrying out bombing raids.

There are reports of the Russian army advancing on the front line in the Liman area. Advanced assault units have entered the Sosnovoye railway station.

After capturing Gulyaipole, the Russian army is trying to maintain the pace of the offensive. Despite the bad weather conditions and heavy snowfall, the fighting continues. On January 1, the advance of frontline groups towards Zaliznychne, west of the city, was noted.

On New Year’s Eve, three Ukrainian drones hit a café and a hotel on the Black Sea coast in Kherson Oblast. One of the drones was equipped with an incendiary charge. 24 civilians are confirmed dead and 50 more are wounded. Six of the victims were minors, aged six to seventeen.

Last December, the Russian army occupied at least 542 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. By the end of 2025, the Russian army had seized control of more than 6,250 square kilometers of territory.

Over the past year, the Ukrainian army has not taken control of a single major settlement. This demonstrates the continued initiative and offensive potential of Russian troops.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-retreats-and-reforms-after-year-of-strategic-losses/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Kevin Hughes
TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

Kevin Hughes
Global tensions escalate as US-Israel strategy risks multi-front war with Iran, Russia, and China

Global tensions escalate as US-Israel strategy risks multi-front war with Iran, Russia, and China

Finn Heartley
HHS freezes child care funds to 50 U.S. states amid Minnesota fraud review

HHS freezes child care funds to 50 U.S. states amid Minnesota fraud review

Laura Harris
U.S. approves $328.5 million arms sale to Taiwan amid rising tensions with China

U.S. approves $328.5 million arms sale to Taiwan amid rising tensions with China

Kevin Hughes
Echoes of Andromeda: How governments, academic institutions and elites erased proof of pre-flood civilizations

Echoes of Andromeda: How governments, academic institutions and elites erased proof of pre-flood civilizations

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy