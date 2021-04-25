Supply Chain Shocks and Swarms of Techtonic Activity

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Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how the record money printing of the U.S Dollar will ripple through the global economy in 2021 causing incredible inflation for food and daily essentials. With rising fuel prices, what places that will weather the financial storm which Bob discusses. Ready to protect your family?
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