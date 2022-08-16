Digestive and Constipation Remedies and GI Tract Issues. Lack of: Microbes, Bile, Acid, Vegetable Fiber. Dr.Berg, www.DrBerg.com

Full Body Detox: Buy QUALITY* MSM (bio-available sulfur) at the BRIGHTEON Store.

"...root causes of Constipation: 1.) Lack of Microbes (friendly bacteria) 2.) Lack of Bile 3.) Lack of Acid 4.) Excess fiber from the wrong source" ~ Dr. Eric Berg

Constipation is not necessarily caused by lack of mechanical fiber. It is more about the lack of healthy gut bacteria that feed on the fiber. It is the healthy gut bacteria that promote the flow of food through our system.

The "...friendly microbes in your digestive system do 90% of the digestion!" ~ Dr. Eric Berg

More health research at www.EnergyMe333.com

Yogurt, Kefir and L. Reuteri Can Help. Good Gut (Laxative) Foods Can Also Help:

http://www.energyme333.com/articles/healthLaxativeFoods.html

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WHY Buy MSM at the BRIGHTEON Store?

Why is Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM) a foundational supplement? Sulfur is essential for helping the liver detox the whole body.

It's all about giving your body the energy to heal and maintain itself. MSM is an incredibly effective and safe supplement.

Buy QUALITY* MSM (bio-available sulfur) at the BRIGHTEON Store. 99.9% MSM Glyphosate and GMO Tested https://bit.ly/3AqRZNa

Why do we need MSM? "Sulfur (MSM) is stored in every cell of the body...Sulfur is responsible for the ionic exchange within the sodium-potassium pump in the cell...sulfur is a component of insulin...sulfur is a required element found in the proteins of most body tissues." ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

Our sulfur levels go down as we age. Supplementing MSM helps us maintain normal function.

"....is a non-metallic sulfur compound which occurs widely in nature. It is one of the most common substances found in the body. Sulfur plays an essential role in human nutrition, a fact commonly overlooked....MSM is as basic to life as water and salt. It is completely non-toxic - as safe as water! " ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

* BRIGHTEON store sources its supplements through ChiefOrganics.com - dedicated to clean, organic products (lab verified) with 1% percent of profits given to Native American causes.