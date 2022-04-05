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PHARMAKEIA - Drugs, Black Magic & the End Times [O.D.D]
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183 views • April 05, 2022
PHARMAKEIA - Drugs, Black Magic & the End Times [O.D.D]
https://wickedtruths.org/en/pharmakeia/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bydoVA0SOUSy/
Pharmakeia: Sorcery, Witchcraft, and Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacy, Pharmacist & the Roots of Modern Day Drug Industry
http://ernestlmartin.com/images/Pharmacy,%20Drugs,%20Sorcery,%20IG%20Farbin.pdf
PHARMAKEIA WE ARE FIGHTING DEMONS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dxBEgHGapOf6/
Pharmakeia (sorcery) is a form of the Greek root from which we get our English words pharmacy, pharmacist, and pharmaceutical. In the New Testament, pharmakeia carried with it the idea of sorcery, occultism, and black magic. It is in this sense that Paul used the term in Galatians 5.20 as the word “witchcraft” Gal 5:20 Idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, Strong's Definition 5331 pharmakeia (far-mak-i'-ah);
1) the use or the administering of drugs
2) poisoning
3) sorcery, magical arts, often found in connection with idolatry and fostered by it
4) metaph. the deceptions and seductions of idolatry
Vines Expository Dictionary: Sorcery:(Eng., "pharmacy," etc.) primarily signified "the use of medicine, drugs, spells;" then, "poisoning;" then, "sorcery," Gal 5:20, RV, "sorcery" (AV, "witchcraft"), mentioned as
one of "the works of the flesh." See also Rev 9:21; 18:23. In the Sept., Exd 7:11,22; 8:7,18; Isa 47:9,12. In "sorcery," the use of drugs, whether simple or potent, was generally accompanied by incantations and
appeals to occult powers, with the provision of various charms, amulets, etc., professedly designed to keep the applicant or patient from the attention and power of demons, but actually to impress the
applicant with the mysterious resources and powers of the sorcerer.
“Pharmakeia” is also used as the word Sorcery in the verse:
You might not know where the word 'pharmakeia' comes from, but you probably know that it is being associated with the word 'pharmacy', and that it's being used to label pharmaceutical companies as evil... especially at this time, during the covid-19 pandemic. But does the word 'pharmakeia' really mean what people think it means? And is the Bible really warning us not to trust pharmaceutical companies? Watch this video before you make up your mind.
PHARMAKEIA AND THE HIDDEN BABYLONIAN BIO-PHARMA AGENDA!
https://www.calledoutbelievers.org/pharmakeia-and-bio-pharma/
The Bible reveals that Babylon will deceive all nations by the use of pharmacy that is in connection to “magical arts” and idolatry. “Magical arts” has its deep roots in witchcraft and the occultic world. We don’t have to do a deep Bible study to know that Satan is directly behind the magical arts and God’s people should have nothing to do with it. Professed deceived Believers today use “magical arts” under the disguise of contemplative prayer, christian humanism, and spiritual formation. In general those involved in sorcery, witchcraft, and magic are known to use “magic” potions to “heal”, deceive, poison, control, or kill someone!
What message does the Bible give for those in pharmakeia – the poison of Babylon? Galatians 5:20-21says
Idolatry, witchcraft [pharmakeia], hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, 21Envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.” The Greek word for “witchcraft” in verse 20 is pharmakeia. Those who are in this poisoning drugging business need to repent and turn away from it. If they do not repent they will not inherit the kingdom of God. This is confirmed in the book of Revelation. Revelation 21:8 says, “But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and ****mongers, and sorcerers [pharmakeus =druggist/poisoner], and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.” The Greek word for sorcerers in verse 8 is “pharmakeus” defined as a druggist or poisoner. This is repeated in the last chapter of the Bible. Revelation 22:14, 15 says, 14“Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city. 15 For without are dogs, and sorcerers [pharmakeus = druggist], and ****mongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie.”
https://wickedtruths.org/en/pharmakeia/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bydoVA0SOUSy/
Pharmakeia: Sorcery, Witchcraft, and Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacy, Pharmacist & the Roots of Modern Day Drug Industry
http://ernestlmartin.com/images/Pharmacy,%20Drugs,%20Sorcery,%20IG%20Farbin.pdf
PHARMAKEIA WE ARE FIGHTING DEMONS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dxBEgHGapOf6/
Pharmakeia (sorcery) is a form of the Greek root from which we get our English words pharmacy, pharmacist, and pharmaceutical. In the New Testament, pharmakeia carried with it the idea of sorcery, occultism, and black magic. It is in this sense that Paul used the term in Galatians 5.20 as the word “witchcraft” Gal 5:20 Idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, Strong's Definition 5331 pharmakeia (far-mak-i'-ah);
1) the use or the administering of drugs
2) poisoning
3) sorcery, magical arts, often found in connection with idolatry and fostered by it
4) metaph. the deceptions and seductions of idolatry
Vines Expository Dictionary: Sorcery:(Eng., "pharmacy," etc.) primarily signified "the use of medicine, drugs, spells;" then, "poisoning;" then, "sorcery," Gal 5:20, RV, "sorcery" (AV, "witchcraft"), mentioned as
one of "the works of the flesh." See also Rev 9:21; 18:23. In the Sept., Exd 7:11,22; 8:7,18; Isa 47:9,12. In "sorcery," the use of drugs, whether simple or potent, was generally accompanied by incantations and
appeals to occult powers, with the provision of various charms, amulets, etc., professedly designed to keep the applicant or patient from the attention and power of demons, but actually to impress the
applicant with the mysterious resources and powers of the sorcerer.
“Pharmakeia” is also used as the word Sorcery in the verse:
You might not know where the word 'pharmakeia' comes from, but you probably know that it is being associated with the word 'pharmacy', and that it's being used to label pharmaceutical companies as evil... especially at this time, during the covid-19 pandemic. But does the word 'pharmakeia' really mean what people think it means? And is the Bible really warning us not to trust pharmaceutical companies? Watch this video before you make up your mind.
PHARMAKEIA AND THE HIDDEN BABYLONIAN BIO-PHARMA AGENDA!
https://www.calledoutbelievers.org/pharmakeia-and-bio-pharma/
The Bible reveals that Babylon will deceive all nations by the use of pharmacy that is in connection to “magical arts” and idolatry. “Magical arts” has its deep roots in witchcraft and the occultic world. We don’t have to do a deep Bible study to know that Satan is directly behind the magical arts and God’s people should have nothing to do with it. Professed deceived Believers today use “magical arts” under the disguise of contemplative prayer, christian humanism, and spiritual formation. In general those involved in sorcery, witchcraft, and magic are known to use “magic” potions to “heal”, deceive, poison, control, or kill someone!
What message does the Bible give for those in pharmakeia – the poison of Babylon? Galatians 5:20-21says
Idolatry, witchcraft [pharmakeia], hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, 21Envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.” The Greek word for “witchcraft” in verse 20 is pharmakeia. Those who are in this poisoning drugging business need to repent and turn away from it. If they do not repent they will not inherit the kingdom of God. This is confirmed in the book of Revelation. Revelation 21:8 says, “But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and ****mongers, and sorcerers [pharmakeus =druggist/poisoner], and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.” The Greek word for sorcerers in verse 8 is “pharmakeus” defined as a druggist or poisoner. This is repeated in the last chapter of the Bible. Revelation 22:14, 15 says, 14“Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city. 15 For without are dogs, and sorcerers [pharmakeus = druggist], and ****mongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie.”
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