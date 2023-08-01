[Aug 1, 2023] "We've Been Lied To for Centuries!" [Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil] [Is the Bible from Heaven? Is the Earth a Globe?]

The Newly RESTORED Gleason's Map Download here:Red RESTORED Map: https://www.dropbox.com/s/3mz60naa0hk5ujc/Gleason%20Map_v2.2_Red_3D_effect.png?dl=0





Blue RESTORED Map: https://www.dropbox.com/s/uzwp4kah1nuq2aw/GLEASON%20MAP_FINAL_ENG_blue_3D_white%20back2.png?dl=0





Google Drive RESTORED Gleason's Map Download here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JwG8lvAUDklZZUr6QtVqgPdcZ_AwUt5F





Emergency Landings proving Flat Earth here:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/izcwfis0r8009ze/16%20Emergency%20Landings%20Proving%20FLAT%20EARTH.pdf?dl=0





For a print book for those who want one, Lulu Store

https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/flat_earth





Amelia Earhart flight route here:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/gojq85gkfun9whu/hi%20res%20Amelia%20Earhart.png?dl=0





☑️Feeling like supporting me? https://paypal.me/eddiealencar





Back Up Channel 01: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs8wqO92HfgsHvdvYKj5EYQ





Back Up Channel 02: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCllcGgNpjlQwCqQqwxm-nYQ





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Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.





https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





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MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.





science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education