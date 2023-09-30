Create New Account
Standing on Psalm 91
His Kingdom Prophecy
Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/standing-on-psalm-91/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "You know, I’m really excited for this time of year … around Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. God is moving!

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share how to stand on the Word of God when times get tough. God is speaking to us right now and everything is going to be okay!"

bibleprayerlordgood newsdoug addisonspirit connectioninlight connectionrepentanc

