Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/standing-on-psalm-91/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "You know, I’m really excited for this time of year … around Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. God is moving!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share how to stand on the Word of God when times get tough. God is speaking to us right now and everything is going to be okay!"
