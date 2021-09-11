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Evidence Of Food Shortages And Supply Chains Breaking? Wake Up Call 09-11-2021
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7510 views • September 11, 2021
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
The food system as designed is fragile and we are seeing just how fragile it is. The time to be prepared is about at the end as we see more and more issues with the supply lines breaking down!
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Article Links:
https://truthunmuted.org/global-supply-chains-at-risk-prepare-now/
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/major-container-ports-asia-brace-impact-powerful-chanthu
https://www.gopusa.com/a-positive-from-covid-how-about-a-spike-in-homeschooling/
Thumbnail Link:
https://theirishsentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/GLOBAL-FOOD-SHORTAGES.jpg
The food system as designed is fragile and we are seeing just how fragile it is. The time to be prepared is about at the end as we see more and more issues with the supply lines breaking down!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://truthunmuted.org/global-supply-chains-at-risk-prepare-now/
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/major-container-ports-asia-brace-impact-powerful-chanthu
https://www.gopusa.com/a-positive-from-covid-how-about-a-spike-in-homeschooling/
Thumbnail Link:
https://theirishsentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/GLOBAL-FOOD-SHORTAGES.jpg
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