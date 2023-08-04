VERY REVEALING: Corporatism Kills Individual Freedom & YOU HAVE TO WAIT NO MORE - It's Here Now!

Using terms properly and examining events and institutions honestly allow us to see how words like ‘socialism’ and ‘communism’ are really embedded under a supposedly opposite term, ‘fascism’. In reality, it’s all subsumed under elite-controlled authoritarianism, or fascism of the corporate style.

We recommend watching this interesting and highly informative video discussion of Reiner Fuellmich with Alex Thompson, Rodney Atkinson and Dagmar Schon.

At 27 minutes, Rodney Atkinson explains how treaty law, at the international level, has been used to take away our freedoms and tell governments what to do as a fait accompli. The Crown and the political class have all connived in this respect. Britain back in the 17th century, under the imported Dutch king William III, was seen as the basis for a world government under a corporate model.

In this episode of ICIC, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and co-host and lawyer Dagmar Schoen have another conversation with Alex Thomson (former officer of the UK's GCHQ, partner agency of the NSA) and Rodney Atkinson (political and economic analyst, journalist and author) about the different faces of corporatism, which shows itself in all areas of life and business, both clear and obvious, subtle and opaque.

Through ignorance, and the allowing of us, 'the people', and through a supposed superiority of corrupt, unscrupulous abettors in politics, business and the mainstream media, as well as global, deep networking, including through NGOs, supposed philanthropic foundations and conglomerates such as the EU, an omnipotence of self-styled elites, rightly described in its vicious excesses as corporatist fascism, has been able to emerge.

Thomson and Atkinson use their own experiences and examples of victims of this kind of oppression and exclusion of dissenters to show how corporatism in its inhuman form shows itself with all its harshness, and does not shy away from depriving people of their livelihoods and isolating them socially.

But how does this powerful instrument of corporatism come about in the first place? How and by what methods can people be instrumentalized for this purpose? Are they specifically selected or does corporatism also take place latently? How far back into the past do we have to look to understand the beginnings and build-up of such constructs of infiltration and takeover of power, which are even capable of using royal houses as their puppets, instigating wars and corrupting entire legal systems to their advantage?

Is the EU a corporatist organization with potentially fascistoid and imperialist ambitions, and why is the undermining of nation-states and their legal systems important?

This corporatism goes far beyond banking and free speech. It is ultimately a form of fascism and totalitarianism. Thomson and Atkinson conclude that the EU is a first attempt at establishing a one-world government. Only we as people and as a society united and no longer divided can counter this corporatism, with the goal of allowing an authoritarian, socialist form of capitalism to emerge.