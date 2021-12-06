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Jefferson was Torn Down Long Ago
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51 views • December 06, 2021
An outrage? Or par for the course? Either way it shouldn’t be a surprise as even most of the people upset about the statue removal have totally ignored or rejected Jeffersonian principles for government - for ages.
Path to Liberty: December 6, 2021
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Path to Liberty: December 6, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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