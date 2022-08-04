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MacGregor on Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit: The Most Reckless and Irresponsible Admin. In Living Memory“We have to admit this is probably the most reckless and irresponsible administration in living memory. We don’t have anyone that qualifies as a statesman. Statesmanship involves advancing American interests of the least cost the American people. None of that is in play here.”
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