WHY are we giving Ukraine a DIME if journalist 'KILL LIST' and trans spokesperson are REAL

Glenn Beck
Sep 19, 2023
There's an alleged Ukrainian "kill list" going around that includes the names of American journalists and reporters like Tucker Carlson, Glenn Greenwald, and Human Events' Jack Posobiec, as well as Elon Musk. But Glenn isn't sure whether to be relieved or disappointed that he isn't on the list. However, it makes him ask, if this is at all associated with the Ukrainian government, why are we sending them a DIME of our tax dollars? Glenn and Stu also debate whether transgender American Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, who claims to be a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military, is for real. Ashton-Cirillo has also called for the punishment of journalists who won't tow the Ukrainian line.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWziD3mgmb4
