Why This Building’s Been In Construction For 140 Years & STILL Isn't Done

Two Bit da Vinci





Feb 24, 2024





Sagrada Familia: Get you special offer now! Pay $99, Get $400 off: https://bit.ly/ytTwoBitdaVinci-Feb-US





I love ambitious construction projects, but there is one in particular that has been in work so long, that it now spans old and new. In fact, just looking at it, reveals the different building techniques and eras it came from. But the story of the Sagrada Familia is so much more fascinating than that. When I first saw it in 2016 I was deeply curious, because it is truly unlike any other church or building I've ever seen. So in this episode, we're going to unlock the mysteries of the world's craziest church, to figure out some of the engineering breakthroughs at play here. And learn a little more about the man who imagined it.





#engineering #architecture #sagradafamília #barcelona





》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla





》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe





》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage





》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]





》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci

Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci

Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/





00:00 - Intro

01:05 - Gaudi's Death

02:20 - Who Commissioned the temple

03:35 - The First Architect

05:40 - Gaudi's Design

06:33 - The 3 Facades

07:46 - How Many Towers Does It Have

9:50 - The Engineering Genius

14:15 - The Delays





what we'll cover:

two bit da vinci,sagrada familia,la sagrada familia,sagrada familia barcelona,interesting engineering,antonio gaudi,sagrada familia tower,sagrada familia inside,sagrada familia tour,antoni gaudi documentary,sagrada familia de nazaret flor y canto,sagrada familia 2023,Why This Building’s Been In Construction For 140 Years & STILL Not Done,world's most ambitious church,insane church,barcelona church,church in barcelona, Why This Building’s Been In Construction For 140 Years & STILL Isn't Done





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPvJFsk-pJ0