Why This Building’s Been In Construction For 140 Years & STILL Isn't Done

Two Bit da Vinci
Feb 24, 2024
I love ambitious construction projects, but there is one in particular that has been in work so long, that it now spans old and new. In fact, just looking at it, reveals the different building techniques and eras it came from. But the story of the Sagrada Familia is so much more fascinating than that. When I first saw it in 2016 I was deeply curious, because it is truly unlike any other church or building I've ever seen. So in this episode, we're going to unlock the mysteries of the world's craziest church, to figure out some of the engineering breakthroughs at play here. And learn a little more about the man who imagined it.
00:00 - Intro
01:05 - Gaudi's Death
02:20 - Who Commissioned the temple
03:35 - The First Architect
05:40 - Gaudi's Design
06:33 - The 3 Facades
07:46 - How Many Towers Does It Have
9:50 - The Engineering Genius
14:15 - The Delays
