Hammer and Scorecard: A Detailed Look at How The Election Was Stolen Analysis

EXPLAINS THE TIMELINE OF FRAUD IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Things we uncovered:



1. That the timestamps on the .Json dataset came from RUSSIAN timestamp. A change in the timestamp is see from 09:23:00 ::: 00:27:00 meaning that the data source from EDISON RESEARCH was in fact from a Russian TIME ZONE. I explain this in detail.



2. That as precincts move further away Detroit and become more republican a linear equation was used to take votes from Trump and give them to Biden.



3. The more republican the district was the more likely they were to vote for BIDEN! (SERIOUSLY).



4. That this trend was not just in one county, but was a feature of datasets in multiple elections across the country including Michigan and California. Further modeling of the data reveals the following estimated switched and lost votes.



More data can be found by parsing the datasets directly. I challenge Democrat's Patriots and Republican Patriots to wake up and do the math.



Dominion Voting Systems :



Pennsylvania : Switched : 220,883 Lost Votes : 941,248

New Jersey : Switched : 80,242 Lost Votes : 20

Florida : Switched : 21,422 Lost Votes : 456

Michigan : Switched : 20,213 Lost Votes : 21,882

New York : Switched : 18,124 Lost Votes : 623,213

Georgia : Switched : 17,407 Lost Votes : 33,574

Ohio : Switched : 14,965 Lost Votes : 5,102

Virginia : Switched : 12,163 Lost Votes : 789,023

California : Switched : 7,701 Lost Votes : 10,989

Arizona : Switched : 4,492 Lost Votes : 0

Minnesota : Switched : 2,766 Lost Votes : 195,650

Tennessee : Switched : 2,330 Lost Votes : 0

Louisiana : Switched : 2,322 Lost Votes : 0

Illinois : Switched : 2,166 Lost Votes : 54,730

Wisconsin : Switched : 2,078 Lost Votes : 3,408

Colorado : Switched : 1,809 Lost Votes : 0

Utah : Switched : 1,627 Lost Votes : 0

New Hampshire : Switched : 973 Lost Votes : 116

Iowa : Switched : 938 Lost Votes : 477

New Mexico : Switched : 268 Lost Votes : 4,610

Missouri : Switched 0 : Lost Votes : 20,730

Nevada : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Alaska : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Washington : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Hawaii : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0



Kansas and Texas use Premier Election Solutions, owned by Dominion Voting Systems.



Texas : Switched : 14,954 Lost Votes : 30,557

Kansas : Switched : 1,674 Lost Votes : 2,154



Election Systems & Software :



Nebraska : Switched : 30,086 Lost Votes : 50

Kentucky : Switched : 8,129 Lost Votes : 23,849

Arkansas : Switched : 3,664 Lost Votes : 20,748

South Carolina : Switched : 2,779 Lost Votes : 2,119

Montana : Switched : 2,330 Lost Votes : 1,276

South Dakota : Switched : 1,347 Lost Votes : 1

North Dakota : Switched : 234 Lost Votes : 681

Maryland : Switched : 203 Lost Votes : 0

North Carolina : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 15

District of Columbia : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0



Unknown Systems:



Nebraska : Switched : 30,086 Lost Votes : 50

Connecticut : Switched : 3,834 Lost Votes : 272

Massachusetts : Switched : 3,613 Lost Votes : 51

Oregon : Switched 2,557 Lost Votes : 0

Alabama : Switched : 1,170 Lost Votes : 408

Mississippi : Switched : 355 Lost Votes : 0

Maine : Switched : 271 Lost Votes : 35

Rhode Island : Switched : 6 Lost Votes : 13

West Virginia : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 78,300

Idaho : Switched 0 Lost Votes : 0

Oklahoma : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Indiana : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Delaware : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Vermont : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0





I own a web development company called www.m2echicago.com and work near chicago. I have server administration, understand linux and Unix commands and have an intimate detailed life playing with dataset and databases. This isn't a joke, they stole this election and unless we wake up they will control our military and next us.