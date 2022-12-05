School Board Invite Only Drag Show

The School Invite Only Drag Show...
Shows Us How Twisted These Educators Have Become!
I Wouldn't Want Them Teaching My Child Sick Sh*T...
I'd Prefer Mine All Stay Dumb.
Though I Would Perhaps Home School Them...
Teach Them Things Like Family Values.
I'd Teach Them True Science and Biology...
And That Gender Is Something They Can't Choose.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.