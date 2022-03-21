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Your Personal Care Products Are Giving You Cancer & Lying Liars Keep On Lying
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280 views • March 21, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
They are giving you cancer - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/18/benzene-carcinogenic-chemical-personal-care-products-us?ref_src=aimlessnews
Lying liars keep lying - https://nypost.com/2022/03/18/intelligence-experts-refuse-to-apologize-for-smearing-hunter-biden-story/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bidens are all corrupt - https://headlineusa.com/new-hunter-emails-leaked-from-feds-show-biden-potential-organized-crime-ties/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden corruption - https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Ukraine%20Report_FINAL.pdf
Oops, Ukrainians don't like it there, being used as human shields - https://twitter.com/siamopazzi1/status/1504857109111918594?ref_src=aimlessnews
When the left turns on its own, Cuomo suing CNN - https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2022/03/16/nolte-chris-cuomos-125m-cnn-lawsuit-contains-stunning-corruption-allegations/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden working on destroying the dollar - https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/inflation-de-dollarization-and-russias?ref_src=aimlessnews
Head of the teachers union is really stupid - https://resistthemainstream.org/head-of-teachers-union-deletes-embarrassing-series-of-tweets-on-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This transgender crap from teachers has got to stop - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/4th-grade-teacher-comes-out-as-transgender-to-students/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Keep children under 5 masked because they won't tell you to fuck off - https://resistthemainstream.org/nyc-health-commissioner-sparks-fury-as-he-orders-under-fives-to-be-masked-forever/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Firing squad gets ok in south carolina - https://www.foxnews.com/us/firing-squad-executions-greenlight-south-carolina?ref_src=aimlessnews
Meanwhile democrats tackle the important issues - https://www.thepiratescove.us/2022/03/19/democrats-vote-on-important-stuff-hair-discrimination/?ref_src=aimlessnews
National champion my ass - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1504897401932300292?ref_src=aimlessnews
Southpark predicts future - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/south-park-predicted-the-future-of-womens-sports/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fuck around and find out - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dude-effed-around-and-found-out/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1505347829627301890?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Mad World - Gary Jules - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N3N1MlvVc4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
They are giving you cancer - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/18/benzene-carcinogenic-chemical-personal-care-products-us?ref_src=aimlessnews
Lying liars keep lying - https://nypost.com/2022/03/18/intelligence-experts-refuse-to-apologize-for-smearing-hunter-biden-story/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bidens are all corrupt - https://headlineusa.com/new-hunter-emails-leaked-from-feds-show-biden-potential-organized-crime-ties/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden corruption - https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Ukraine%20Report_FINAL.pdf
Oops, Ukrainians don't like it there, being used as human shields - https://twitter.com/siamopazzi1/status/1504857109111918594?ref_src=aimlessnews
When the left turns on its own, Cuomo suing CNN - https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2022/03/16/nolte-chris-cuomos-125m-cnn-lawsuit-contains-stunning-corruption-allegations/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden working on destroying the dollar - https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/inflation-de-dollarization-and-russias?ref_src=aimlessnews
Head of the teachers union is really stupid - https://resistthemainstream.org/head-of-teachers-union-deletes-embarrassing-series-of-tweets-on-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This transgender crap from teachers has got to stop - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/4th-grade-teacher-comes-out-as-transgender-to-students/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Keep children under 5 masked because they won't tell you to fuck off - https://resistthemainstream.org/nyc-health-commissioner-sparks-fury-as-he-orders-under-fives-to-be-masked-forever/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Firing squad gets ok in south carolina - https://www.foxnews.com/us/firing-squad-executions-greenlight-south-carolina?ref_src=aimlessnews
Meanwhile democrats tackle the important issues - https://www.thepiratescove.us/2022/03/19/democrats-vote-on-important-stuff-hair-discrimination/?ref_src=aimlessnews
National champion my ass - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1504897401932300292?ref_src=aimlessnews
Southpark predicts future - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/south-park-predicted-the-future-of-womens-sports/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fuck around and find out - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dude-effed-around-and-found-out/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1505347829627301890?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Mad World - Gary Jules - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N3N1MlvVc4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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