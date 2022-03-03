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On the Lord's Calendar, the 13th month is near / Skyfall Decode
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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78 views • March 03, 2022
As we decode media, news and events, let the consistency and redundancy of the interpretations speak to you about the unseen reality of our lives in this temporal realm. Let it speak to you about the spiritual nature of things and the unseen realm. Beyond any warring in the natural realm, the important war of the moment is the war raging against the Most High God and His family.

Since 2012, the evidence we've witnessed as we diligently keep watch reveals that we have already lost that war on which our salvation truly depends. Things are not as they should be, and not as they were. Critically, things are not happening at the right time, on the biblical schedule. Even at this late hour, only a very very small number of people are truly privy to the Lord's schedule. So it must be. We know that time itself is going to be reset back, and we prepare ourselves accordingly.

We could devote ourselves entirely to preaching and teaching but, so far, the direction and provision has been to continue shining the light into the darkness to expose the work being done against us, which represents a stealth weapon of the ultimate mass destruction.

In this video:
On the Lord's Calendar, the 13th month is near - and why this has our particular interest
Ephesians 5:1-21
Decoding a scene from Skyfall (2012)

Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm

Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
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