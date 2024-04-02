TRAUMA SURGEON KILLED BY PFIZER VAX POISON INJECTIONS

bootcamp
Apr 2, 2024
She died on her birthday. Rest in peace.
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1765672781646090544
Dr. Vicky Jennings: Dead, an internationally respected and locally loved trauma surgeon, died suddenly. HEART ATTACK #PFIZER "VAXXED. Waiting to grow my unicorn horn now and maybe Bill Gates can start tracking my fascinating life."
In Loving Memory of Vicky Jennings
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=R9buo8rVzgg
https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=10159830900303627&set=a.466885098626
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot - Johnny Cash
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=CMRWsOvFwP4
Download:
https://drive.proton.me/urls/4VD6YF507G#G1JON4SDPFTs
Download:
https://seed122.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/KmoLsJ7z7Wri.mp4
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/KmoLsJ7z7Wri/
