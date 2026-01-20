© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN "journalists" are triggered by the fact Americans aren't falling for the climate narrative.
"The climate change message... has not really worked with the American people."
"It is not anywhere close to being the biggest thing that people are worried about."
"Even on the left wing, where you'd expect the climate change message to hit most home, it's... not reaching that type of level in terms of the doomsday scenario that Bill Gates is talking about."
Christ is KING!