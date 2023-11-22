THE TRIAL FOR JESUS'S LIFE LUKE 23:1-25

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 23:1-25. Pilate had to come to Jerusalem from his official house at Caesarea because of the Passover feast. The crowds came to remember their ancestors’ freedom from Egypt. There was always a danger that they might start a fight against the Romans. The religious leaders accused Jesus of three things. They suggested to Pilate that Jesus was encouraging a revolution. Jesus answered Pilate’s question. But it depended on the way in which Pilate understood the word ‘king’. Jesus was king of the Jews but not in a political way. Pilate must have suspected the Jews as they accused another Jew to a Roman. He decided that Jesus was not guilty. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

