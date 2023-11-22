THE TRIAL FOR JESUS'S LIFE LUKE 23:1-25

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 23:1-25. Pilate had to come to Jerusalem from his official house at
Caesarea because of the Passover feast. The crowds came to remember their
ancestors’ freedom from Egypt. There was always a danger that they might start
a fight against the Romans. The religious leaders accused Jesus of three
things. They suggested to Pilate that Jesus was encouraging a revolution. Jesus
answered Pilate’s question. But it depended on the way in which Pilate
understood the word ‘king’. Jesus was king of the Jews but not in a political
way. Pilate must have suspected the Jews as they accused another Jew to a
Roman. He decided that Jesus was not guilty.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.