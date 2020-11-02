Anarchy USA

This is a great documentary about the History of Communism that was made back in the early 1970s. They walk you through methods that have been used by the Communists to overthrow societies like ours. In fact, the same methods are being used right now against America. Why? Because those methods have worked very well for the Commies over the past 100 years. However, instead of just overthrowing one country at a time, as they have in the past, the Commies, led by the Chinese, and assisted by their Leftist collaborators everywhere, are now conquering the entire world, without even firing a shot.Sure. I know. We just don't call 'em Commies anymore. Now we call them "Democrats" or "Liberals" or "Progressives" or "Globalists" or whatever euphemistic label Commies like to hide behind theses days. But, basically, all of these people are just Godless Marxists, plain and simple. Whatever they might call themselves though, all of these groups, and even many Republicans [who are known as "Neo-Cons" or "RINOs"], regularly advocate for a one-world, technocratic political system that denies both national sovereignty and individual human liberty, things that are antithetical, in every way, to the political order of the One People established by the Founding Fathers of our nation.Communist Pattern of Conquest- Divide the people.- Create the appearance of popular support.- Neutralize the oppositionMy sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...