Título Original: FUSE (The Video Game Magazine of The Future) [VHS / 1998]
Publicado em YT, 16 de Abril de 2018
Créditos: FUSE, Thin Ice Media, OKeijiDragon
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ut0xIDFg-qk
Descrição Original do Autor:
1 828 vues 16 avr. 2018 TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FORUM HALL A
FUSE (The Video Game Magazine of The Future) was (apparently) an attempted US version of the European gaming video magazine that circulated in the mid-to-late 1990s, but had ended after one single "issue". It is best known for featuring early footage of the official unveiling of Sonic Adventure at the Tokyo International Forum in Japan on August 20, 1998.
Internet Archive link of entire tape with no graphics or stupid watermark (sorry I did that) :
https://archive.org/details/fuse-the-video-game-magazine-of-the-future-vhs-1998
Contains high resolution scans of all sides of the VHS box, the front and sides of the cassette labels, and the front and back of the packaging flyer.
Hole In The Wall blog: http://okeijidragon.blogspot.com/
