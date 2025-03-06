BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FUSE (The Video Game Magazine of The Future) [VHS / 1998]
Libertar_09
Libertar_09
3 followers
12 views • 1 month ago

Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gabfigueiro

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro


Título Original: FUSE (The Video Game Magazine of The Future) [VHS / 1998]

Publicado em YT, 16 de Abril de 2018

Créditos: FUSE, Thin Ice Media, OKeijiDragon

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ut0xIDFg-qk


Descrição Original do Autor:


1 828 vues 16 avr. 2018 TOKYO INTERNATIONAL FORUM HALL A

FUSE (The Video Game Magazine of The Future) was (apparently) an attempted US version of the European gaming video magazine that circulated in the mid-to-late 1990s, but had ended after one single "issue". It is best known for featuring early footage of the official unveiling of Sonic Adventure at the Tokyo International Forum in Japan on August 20, 1998.


Internet Archive link of entire tape with no graphics or stupid watermark (sorry I did that) :

https://archive.org/details/fuse-the-video-game-magazine-of-the-future-vhs-1998

Contains high resolution scans of all sides of the VHS box, the front and sides of the cassette labels, and the front and back of the packaging flyer.


Hole In The Wall blog: http://okeijidragon.blogspot.com/



#VHS #SonicAdventure #retrogaming

Keywords
interviewssegaresident evilfusethe crystal methodsonic adventurethin ice mediatokyo international forumdreamcast revealresident evil code veronicacode veronica
