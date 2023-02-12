WATCH: Leaked image of an F-22 Raptor under Project Blue Beam, directed by NORAD, taking out one of the UFOs aliens today.
Another UFO has been shot down over Yukon Canada by an F-15.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.