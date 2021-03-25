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Woke Left Using Boulder Shooter's Skin Color to Foment Racist Hate
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30 views • March 25, 2021
Woke Left Using Boulder Shooter's Skin Color to Foment Racist Hate
Alex Jones breaks down how the woke left is using Boulder shooter Ahmad al-Aliwi al-Issa's light skin as a reason to foment racist hatred towards white people. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605bd5f6164b285e1e72f23d
Alex Jones breaks down how the woke left is using Boulder shooter Ahmad al-Aliwi al-Issa's light skin as a reason to foment racist hatred towards white people. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605bd5f6164b285e1e72f23d
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