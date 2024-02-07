Culture War | The Dangers of EMF in a Post-COVID Transhumanism World | Guests: Hope and Tivon | EMF Protection | Wireless Body Network

Today we are joined by Hope and Tivon from Fix The World Morocco who, after suffering extreme sickness from electromagnetic frequencies, found relief from a surprise gift from their mother which launched them on a search journey for healing! The science it behind this is fascinating and disturbing all at the same time. All products are handmade in their small factory in Marrakech, Morocco.





Hope and Tivon’s Website- Fix The World Morocco: https://ftwproject.com/ref/524





Forbidden Tech Book:

Forbidden Tech: The Complete Guide to Energy, Social, and Biological Technologies That They Did Not Want You to Know About. https://a.co/d/gqz9hft





Clean Energy Academy: https://qegfreeenergyacademy.com/





