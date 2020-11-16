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THE UBER ANTICHRIST
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22 views • November 16, 2020
The antichrist of the 4th Kingdom spoken of by Daniel in Chapter 7 could be called the super antichrist or the uber antichrist. If it were not for the return of the Ancient of Days the Uber Antichrist would reign supreme over the whole earth for an indefinite period.
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