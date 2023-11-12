Winter In Jamtland

Please forgive the heavy breathing! I have COPD.

We have to keep on top of vital walkways. If not they get buried under some feet of snow and we must struggle through drifts simply to reach the woodshed, toolshed etc. So pretty much daily, after every fresh fall of snow, we get out there and clear the paths and driveway. But if you take a look at the snowfall either side of the paths you can see that this year, snows came early and deeper. Not sure what they'll look like in January but pretty sure they won't be less. Temperatures this winter are also way down on last year at the same time (this can be checked online). So can we forget the "global warming/climate change" crap now please? This is winter. End of.

